North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Stanly County Today - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Stanly County, North Carolina, then there are some important details you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Stanly County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
North Stanly High School at South Davidson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 29
- Location: Denton, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
