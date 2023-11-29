North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Sampson County Today - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school basketball action in Sampson County, North Carolina today, and info on how to watch these games is available below.
Sampson County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
East Columbus High School at Lakewood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 29
- Location: Salemburg, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clinton High School at East Duplin High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on November 29
- Location: Beulaville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
