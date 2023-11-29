North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Randolph County Today - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Randolph County, North Carolina, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Randolph County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Jordan- Matthews High School at Trinity High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 29
- Location: Trinity, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.