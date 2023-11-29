How to Watch Queens vs. Gardner-Webb on TV or Live Stream - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Queens Royals (3-4) play the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (3-4) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Curry Arena. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Queens vs. Gardner-Webb Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Curry Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other ASUN Games
- Campbell vs Jacksonville (6:00 PM ET | November 29)
- FGCU vs Florida International (7:00 PM ET | November 29)
Queens Stats Insights
- Queens is 2-1 when it shoots better than 40.6% from the field.
- The Royals are the 208th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Runnin' Bulldogs sit at 91st.
- The Royals' 70.6 points per game are only 4.5 more points than the 66.1 the Runnin' Bulldogs allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 66.1 points, Queens is 3-2.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Queens Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Queens scored 86.2 points per game last season. Away, it scored 72.2.
- At home, the Royals conceded 77.4 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 74.9.
- Queens sunk more 3-pointers at home (9.8 per game) than away (9.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.6%) than on the road (35%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Queens Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|@ Drexel
|L 62-52
|Daskalakis Athletic Center
|11/22/2023
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|W 97-84
|Curry Arena
|11/25/2023
|@ Richmond
|L 90-61
|Robins Center
|11/29/2023
|Gardner-Webb
|-
|Curry Arena
|12/1/2023
|Carolina Christian
|-
|Curry Arena
|12/5/2023
|@ Winthrop
|-
|Winthrop Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.