The Queens Royals (3-4) play the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (3-4) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Curry Arena. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Queens vs. Gardner-Webb Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Curry Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Queens Stats Insights

Queens is 2-1 when it shoots better than 40.6% from the field.

The Royals are the 208th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Runnin' Bulldogs sit at 91st.

The Royals' 70.6 points per game are only 4.5 more points than the 66.1 the Runnin' Bulldogs allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 66.1 points, Queens is 3-2.

Queens Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Queens scored 86.2 points per game last season. Away, it scored 72.2.

At home, the Royals conceded 77.4 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 74.9.

Queens sunk more 3-pointers at home (9.8 per game) than away (9.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.6%) than on the road (35%).

