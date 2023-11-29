North Carolina vs. Tennessee: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 29
The No. 17 North Carolina Tar Heels (5-1) host the No. 10 Tennessee Volunteers (4-2) after winning three straight home games. The Tar Heels are favored by only 2.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 7:15 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. The matchup's over/under is set at 144.5.
North Carolina vs. Tennessee Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Where: Chapel Hill, North Carolina
- Venue: Dean Smith Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|North Carolina
|-2.5
|144.5
North Carolina Betting Records & Stats
- In four of five games this season, North Carolina and its opponents have gone over 144.5 points.
- North Carolina's outings this year have an average point total of 154.3, 9.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Tar Heels have a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season.
- North Carolina has been listed as the favorite four times this season and has won all of those games.
- The Tar Heels have entered four games this season favored by -145 or more, and won each of those games.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for North Carolina.
North Carolina vs. Tennessee Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 144.5
|% of Games Over 144.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|North Carolina
|4
|80%
|85.3
|159
|69
|130.5
|150.9
|Tennessee
|1
|16.7%
|73.7
|159
|61.5
|130.5
|138
Additional North Carolina Insights & Trends
- The 85.3 points per game the Tar Heels score are 23.8 more points than the Volunteers give up (61.5).
- North Carolina is 3-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall when scoring more than 61.5 points.
North Carolina vs. Tennessee Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|North Carolina
|3-2-0
|3-2
|3-2-0
|Tennessee
|3-3-0
|0-1
|3-3-0
North Carolina vs. Tennessee Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|North Carolina
|Tennessee
|12-3
|Home Record
|14-2
|4-7
|Away Record
|4-6
|6-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|10-5-0
|2-9-0
|Away ATS Record
|3-6-0
|78.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|76.7
|70.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|67.1
|5-9-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-9-0
|3-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-4-0
