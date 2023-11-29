Wednesday's contest between the North Carolina Tar Heels (5-1) and the Tennessee Volunteers (4-2) at Dean Smith Center has a projected final score of 75-70 based on our computer prediction, with North Carolina coming out on top. Tipoff is at 7:15 PM on November 29.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

North Carolina vs. Tennessee Game Info & Odds

North Carolina vs. Tennessee Score Prediction

Prediction: North Carolina 75, Tennessee 70

Spread & Total Prediction for North Carolina vs. Tennessee

Computer Predicted Spread: North Carolina (-5.1)

North Carolina (-5.1) Computer Predicted Total: 144.8

North Carolina is 3-2-0 against the spread, while Tennessee's ATS record this season is 3-3-0. A total of three out of the Tar Heels' games this season have hit the over, and three of the Volunteers' games have gone over.

North Carolina Performance Insights

The Tar Heels are outscoring opponents by 16.3 points per game with a +98 scoring differential overall. They put up 85.3 points per game (29th in college basketball) and allow 69 per outing (140th in college basketball).

North Carolina is 54th in the country at 37.2 rebounds per game. That's 8.9 more than the 28.3 its opponents average.

North Carolina knocks down 7.5 three-pointers per game (177th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.2 on average.

The Tar Heels rank 31st in college basketball by averaging 105.2 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 98th in college basketball, allowing 85 points per 100 possessions.

North Carolina wins the turnover battle by 1.3 per game, committing 10.2 (67th in college basketball) while its opponents average 11.5.

Tennessee Performance Insights

The Volunteers' +73 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 12.2 points per game) is a result of putting up 73.7 points per game (216th in college basketball) while giving up 61.5 per outing (27th in college basketball).

Tennessee comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 2.8 boards. It collects 35 rebounds per game (117th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 32.2.

Tennessee hits 8.3 three-pointers per game (98th in college basketball), 3.0 more than its opponents.

Tennessee has won the turnover battle by 3.9 per game, committing 9.8 (51st in college basketball) while forcing 13.7 (96th in college basketball).

