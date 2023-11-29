The North Carolina Tar Heels (5-1) hope to continue a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Tennessee Volunteers (4-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the North Carolina vs. Tennessee matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

North Carolina vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

North Carolina vs. Tennessee Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total North Carolina Moneyline Tennessee Moneyline BetMGM North Carolina (-2.5) 143.5 -130 +110 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel North Carolina (-1.5) 143.5 -118 -102 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

North Carolina vs. Tennessee Betting Trends

North Carolina has covered three times in five chances against the spread this season.

A total of three out of the Tar Heels' five games this season have hit the over.

Tennessee has covered three times in six matchups with a spread this year.

In the Volunteers' six chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

North Carolina Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +3000

+3000 North Carolina's national championship odds (+3000) place it just 15th-best in college basketball, but according to computer rankings, it is 12th-best.

The implied probability of North Carolina winning the national championship, based on its +3000 moneyline odds, is 3.2%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.