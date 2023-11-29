North Carolina vs. Tennessee: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 29
The North Carolina Tar Heels (5-1) hope to continue a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Tennessee Volunteers (4-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET.
In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the North Carolina vs. Tennessee matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
North Carolina vs. Tennessee Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Where: Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
North Carolina vs. Tennessee Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|North Carolina Moneyline
|Tennessee Moneyline
|BetMGM
|North Carolina (-2.5)
|143.5
|-130
|+110
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|North Carolina (-1.5)
|143.5
|-118
|-102
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Sportsbook Promo Codes
North Carolina vs. Tennessee Betting Trends
- North Carolina has covered three times in five chances against the spread this season.
- A total of three out of the Tar Heels' five games this season have hit the over.
- Tennessee has covered three times in six matchups with a spread this year.
- In the Volunteers' six chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.
North Carolina Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +3000
- North Carolina's national championship odds (+3000) place it just 15th-best in college basketball, but according to computer rankings, it is 12th-best.
- The implied probability of North Carolina winning the national championship, based on its +3000 moneyline odds, is 3.2%.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.