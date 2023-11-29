The North Carolina Tar Heels (5-1) will be attempting to continue a three-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Tennessee Volunteers (4-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Dean Smith Center. It airs at 7:15 PM ET on ESPN.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the North Carolina vs. Tennessee matchup in this article.

North Carolina vs. Tennessee Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
  • Where: Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN

North Carolina vs. Tennessee Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total North Carolina Moneyline Tennessee Moneyline
BetMGM North Carolina (-2.5) 142.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel North Carolina (-1.5) 144.5 -130 +108 Bet on this game at FanDuel

North Carolina vs. Tennessee Betting Trends

  • North Carolina has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.
  • Tar Heels games have gone over the point total three out of five times this season.
  • Tennessee has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.
  • In the Volunteers' six chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

North Carolina Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +3000
  • North Carolina is one spot higher based on its national championship odds (15th-best in college basketball) than its computer ranking (16th-best).
  • North Carolina's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 3.2%.

