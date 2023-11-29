North Carolina vs. Tennessee: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 29
The North Carolina Tar Heels (5-1) will be attempting to continue a three-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Tennessee Volunteers (4-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Dean Smith Center. It airs at 7:15 PM ET on ESPN.
You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the North Carolina vs. Tennessee matchup in this article.
North Carolina vs. Tennessee Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Where: Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
North Carolina vs. Tennessee Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|North Carolina Moneyline
|Tennessee Moneyline
|BetMGM
|North Carolina (-2.5)
|142.5
|-145
|+120
|FanDuel
|North Carolina (-1.5)
|144.5
|-130
|+108
North Carolina vs. Tennessee Betting Trends
- North Carolina has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.
- Tar Heels games have gone over the point total three out of five times this season.
- Tennessee has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.
- In the Volunteers' six chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.
North Carolina Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +3000
- North Carolina is one spot higher based on its national championship odds (15th-best in college basketball) than its computer ranking (16th-best).
- North Carolina's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 3.2%.
