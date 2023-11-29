How to Watch North Carolina vs. Tennessee on TV or Live Stream - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The No. 17 North Carolina Tar Heels (5-1) will host the No. 10 Tennessee Volunteers (4-2) after winning three home games in a row. It starts at 7:15 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.
North Carolina vs. Tennessee Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Where: Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN
North Carolina Stats Insights
- The Tar Heels are shooting 46.5% from the field this season, 8.4 percentage points higher than the 38.1% the Volunteers allow to opponents.
- North Carolina is 5-1 when it shoots higher than 38.1% from the field.
- The Tar Heels are the 53rd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Volunteers rank 119th.
- The Tar Heels average 23.8 more points per game (85.3) than the Volunteers allow (61.5).
- When North Carolina totals more than 61.5 points, it is 5-1.
North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- North Carolina put up 78.3 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 8.1 more points than it averaged in away games (70.2).
- In 2022-23, the Tar Heels surrendered 67.7 points per game at home. Away from home, they allowed 71.1.
- North Carolina drained 7.5 three-pointers per game with a 32% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 1.1 more threes and 2.7% points better than it averaged in road games (6.4 threes per game, 29.3% three-point percentage).
North Carolina Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|Northern Iowa
|W 91-69
|Imperial Arena
|11/23/2023
|Villanova
|L 83-81
|Imperial Arena
|11/24/2023
|Arkansas
|W 87-72
|Imperial Arena
|11/29/2023
|Tennessee
|-
|Dean Smith Center
|12/2/2023
|Florida State
|-
|Dean Smith Center
|12/5/2023
|UConn
|-
|Madison Square Garden
