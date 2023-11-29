The No. 17 North Carolina Tar Heels (5-1) will host the No. 10 Tennessee Volunteers (4-2) after winning three home games in a row. It starts at 7:15 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

North Carolina vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina TV: ESPN

North Carolina Stats Insights

The Tar Heels are shooting 46.5% from the field this season, 8.4 percentage points higher than the 38.1% the Volunteers allow to opponents.

North Carolina is 5-1 when it shoots higher than 38.1% from the field.

The Tar Heels are the 53rd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Volunteers rank 119th.

The Tar Heels average 23.8 more points per game (85.3) than the Volunteers allow (61.5).

When North Carolina totals more than 61.5 points, it is 5-1.

North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

North Carolina put up 78.3 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 8.1 more points than it averaged in away games (70.2).

In 2022-23, the Tar Heels surrendered 67.7 points per game at home. Away from home, they allowed 71.1.

North Carolina drained 7.5 three-pointers per game with a 32% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 1.1 more threes and 2.7% points better than it averaged in road games (6.4 threes per game, 29.3% three-point percentage).

