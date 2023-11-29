The No. 17 North Carolina Tar Heels (5-1) will host the No. 10 Tennessee Volunteers (4-2) after winning three home games in a row. It starts at 7:15 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

North Carolina vs. Tennessee Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
  • Where: Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other ACC Games

North Carolina Stats Insights

  • The Tar Heels are shooting 46.5% from the field this season, 8.4 percentage points higher than the 38.1% the Volunteers allow to opponents.
  • North Carolina is 5-1 when it shoots higher than 38.1% from the field.
  • The Tar Heels are the 53rd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Volunteers rank 119th.
  • The Tar Heels average 23.8 more points per game (85.3) than the Volunteers allow (61.5).
  • When North Carolina totals more than 61.5 points, it is 5-1.

North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • North Carolina put up 78.3 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 8.1 more points than it averaged in away games (70.2).
  • In 2022-23, the Tar Heels surrendered 67.7 points per game at home. Away from home, they allowed 71.1.
  • North Carolina drained 7.5 three-pointers per game with a 32% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 1.1 more threes and 2.7% points better than it averaged in road games (6.4 threes per game, 29.3% three-point percentage).

North Carolina Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 Northern Iowa W 91-69 Imperial Arena
11/23/2023 Villanova L 83-81 Imperial Arena
11/24/2023 Arkansas W 87-72 Imperial Arena
11/29/2023 Tennessee - Dean Smith Center
12/2/2023 Florida State - Dean Smith Center
12/5/2023 UConn - Madison Square Garden

