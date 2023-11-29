How to Watch North Carolina vs. Tennessee on TV or Live Stream - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The No. 17 North Carolina Tar Heels (5-1) look to build on a three-game home winning run when hosting the No. 10 Tennessee Volunteers (4-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET.
North Carolina vs. Tennessee Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Where: Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN
How to Watch Top 25 Games
North Carolina Stats Insights
- The Tar Heels are shooting 46.5% from the field this season, 8.4 percentage points higher than the 38.1% the Volunteers allow to opponents.
- In games North Carolina shoots higher than 38.1% from the field, it is 5-1 overall.
- The Tar Heels are the 53rd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Volunteers rank 119th.
- The Tar Heels put up 85.3 points per game, 23.8 more points than the 61.5 the Volunteers allow.
- North Carolina is 5-1 when scoring more than 61.5 points.
Tennessee Stats Insights
- Tennessee is 4-0 when it shoots better than 39.8% from the field.
- The Volunteers are the 119th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tar Heels sit at 79th.
- The Volunteers put up an average of 73.7 points per game, only 4.7 more points than the 69.0 the Tar Heels give up.
- Tennessee is 4-2 when giving up fewer than 85.3 points.
North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- North Carolina put up 78.3 points per game when playing at home last season. When playing on the road, it averaged 70.2 points per contest.
- At home, the Tar Heels ceded 3.4 fewer points per game (67.7) than on the road (71.1).
- North Carolina averaged 7.5 three-pointers per game with a 32.0% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 1.1 more threes and 2.7% points better than it averaged in away games (6.4 threes per game, 29.3% three-point percentage).
Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Tennessee put up more points at home (76.7 per game) than on the road (67.1) last season.
- At home, the Volunteers allowed 53.3 points per game, 10.4 fewer points than they allowed away (63.7).
- Tennessee sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (7.6 per game) than on the road (7.8) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.0%) than on the road (32.6%).
North Carolina Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|Northern Iowa
|W 91-69
|Imperial Arena
|11/23/2023
|Villanova
|L 83-81
|Imperial Arena
|11/24/2023
|Arkansas
|W 87-72
|Imperial Arena
|11/29/2023
|Tennessee
|-
|Dean Smith Center
|12/2/2023
|Florida State
|-
|Dean Smith Center
|12/5/2023
|UConn
|-
|Madison Square Garden
Tennessee Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|Syracuse
|W 73-56
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/21/2023
|Purdue
|L 71-67
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/22/2023
|Kansas
|L 69-60
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/29/2023
|@ North Carolina
|-
|Dean Smith Center
|12/5/2023
|George Mason
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/9/2023
|Illinois
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
