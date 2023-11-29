The No. 17 North Carolina Tar Heels (5-1) look to build on a three-game home winning run when hosting the No. 10 Tennessee Volunteers (4-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET.

North Carolina vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina TV: ESPN

North Carolina Stats Insights

The Tar Heels are shooting 46.5% from the field this season, 8.4 percentage points higher than the 38.1% the Volunteers allow to opponents.

In games North Carolina shoots higher than 38.1% from the field, it is 5-1 overall.

The Tar Heels are the 53rd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Volunteers rank 119th.

The Tar Heels put up 85.3 points per game, 23.8 more points than the 61.5 the Volunteers allow.

North Carolina is 5-1 when scoring more than 61.5 points.

Tennessee Stats Insights

Tennessee is 4-0 when it shoots better than 39.8% from the field.

The Volunteers are the 119th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tar Heels sit at 79th.

The Volunteers put up an average of 73.7 points per game, only 4.7 more points than the 69.0 the Tar Heels give up.

Tennessee is 4-2 when giving up fewer than 85.3 points.

North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

North Carolina put up 78.3 points per game when playing at home last season. When playing on the road, it averaged 70.2 points per contest.

At home, the Tar Heels ceded 3.4 fewer points per game (67.7) than on the road (71.1).

North Carolina averaged 7.5 three-pointers per game with a 32.0% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 1.1 more threes and 2.7% points better than it averaged in away games (6.4 threes per game, 29.3% three-point percentage).

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Tennessee put up more points at home (76.7 per game) than on the road (67.1) last season.

At home, the Volunteers allowed 53.3 points per game, 10.4 fewer points than they allowed away (63.7).

Tennessee sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (7.6 per game) than on the road (7.8) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.0%) than on the road (32.6%).

North Carolina Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/22/2023 Northern Iowa W 91-69 Imperial Arena 11/23/2023 Villanova L 83-81 Imperial Arena 11/24/2023 Arkansas W 87-72 Imperial Arena 11/29/2023 Tennessee - Dean Smith Center 12/2/2023 Florida State - Dean Smith Center 12/5/2023 UConn - Madison Square Garden

