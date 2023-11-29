How to Watch North Carolina vs. Tennessee on TV or Live Stream - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The No. 17 North Carolina Tar Heels (5-1) hope to build on a three-game home winning streak when hosting the No. 10 Tennessee Volunteers (4-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET.
North Carolina vs. Tennessee Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Where: Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN
North Carolina Stats Insights
- The Tar Heels make 46.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.4 percentage points higher than the Volunteers have allowed to their opponents (38.1%).
- In games North Carolina shoots better than 38.1% from the field, it is 5-1 overall.
- The Volunteers are the 119th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Tar Heels sit at 53rd.
- The 85.3 points per game the Tar Heels put up are 23.8 more points than the Volunteers allow (61.5).
- North Carolina has a 5-1 record when scoring more than 61.5 points.
Tennessee Stats Insights
- Tennessee has compiled a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots over 39.8% from the field.
- The Volunteers are the 119th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tar Heels sit at 79th.
- The Volunteers' 73.7 points per game are only 4.7 more points than the 69.0 the Tar Heels give up.
- Tennessee has a 4-2 record when giving up fewer than 85.3 points.
North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In home games last year, North Carolina averaged 8.1 more points per game (78.3) than it did on the road (70.2).
- When playing at home, the Tar Heels surrendered 3.4 fewer points per game (67.7) than when playing on the road (71.1).
- When it comes to three-pointers, North Carolina performed better at home last year, draining 7.5 threes per game with a 32.0% three-point percentage, compared to 6.4 threes per game and a 29.3% three-point percentage in road games.
Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Tennessee scored 76.7 points per game at home last season, and 67.1 on the road.
- The Volunteers conceded fewer points at home (53.3 per game) than on the road (63.7) last season.
- Tennessee made fewer 3-pointers at home (7.6 per game) than on the road (7.8) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.0%) than away (32.6%).
North Carolina Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|Northern Iowa
|W 91-69
|Imperial Arena
|11/23/2023
|Villanova
|L 83-81
|Imperial Arena
|11/24/2023
|Arkansas
|W 87-72
|Imperial Arena
|11/29/2023
|Tennessee
|-
|Dean Smith Center
|12/2/2023
|Florida State
|-
|Dean Smith Center
|12/5/2023
|UConn
|-
|Madison Square Garden
Tennessee Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|Syracuse
|W 73-56
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/21/2023
|Purdue
|L 71-67
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/22/2023
|Kansas
|L 69-60
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/29/2023
|@ North Carolina
|-
|Dean Smith Center
|12/5/2023
|George Mason
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/9/2023
|Illinois
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
