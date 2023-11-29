The No. 17 North Carolina Tar Heels (5-1) will host the No. 10 Tennessee Volunteers (4-2) after victories in three home games in a row. It starts at 7:15 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

North Carolina vs. Tennessee Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
  • Where: Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN
North Carolina Stats Insights

  • The Tar Heels are shooting 46.5% from the field this season, 8.4 percentage points higher than the 38.1% the Volunteers allow to opponents.
  • North Carolina is 5-1 when it shoots higher than 38.1% from the field.
  • The Tar Heels are the 53rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Volunteers sit at 119th.
  • The 85.3 points per game the Tar Heels put up are 23.8 more points than the Volunteers give up (61.5).
  • When North Carolina puts up more than 61.5 points, it is 5-1.

Tennessee Stats Insights

  • Tennessee has compiled a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 39.8% from the field.
  • The Volunteers are the 119th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tar Heels sit at 79th.
  • The Volunteers put up only 4.7 more points per game (73.7) than the Tar Heels give up to opponents (69).
  • Tennessee is 4-2 when giving up fewer than 85.3 points.

North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • North Carolina put up 78.3 points per game in home games last year. On the road, it averaged 70.2 points per contest.
  • The Tar Heels ceded 67.7 points per game at home last season, compared to 71.1 in away games.
  • At home, North Carolina drained 1.1 more treys per game (7.5) than on the road (6.4). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (32%) compared to away from home (29.3%).

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Tennessee scored more points at home (76.7 per game) than on the road (67.1) last season.
  • The Volunteers gave up fewer points at home (53.3 per game) than away (63.7) last season.
  • At home, Tennessee drained 7.6 trifectas per game last season, 0.2 fewer than it averaged on the road (7.8). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was higher at home (33%) than away (32.6%).

North Carolina Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 Northern Iowa W 91-69 Imperial Arena
11/23/2023 Villanova L 83-81 Imperial Arena
11/24/2023 Arkansas W 87-72 Imperial Arena
11/29/2023 Tennessee - Dean Smith Center
12/2/2023 Florida State - Dean Smith Center
12/5/2023 UConn - Madison Square Garden

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/20/2023 Syracuse W 73-56 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/21/2023 Purdue L 71-67 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/22/2023 Kansas L 69-60 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/29/2023 @ North Carolina - Dean Smith Center
12/5/2023 George Mason - Thompson-Boling Arena
12/9/2023 Illinois - Thompson-Boling Arena

