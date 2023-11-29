The No. 17 North Carolina Tar Heels (5-1) will host the No. 10 Tennessee Volunteers (4-2) after victories in three home games in a row. It starts at 7:15 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

North Carolina vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina TV: ESPN

North Carolina Stats Insights

The Tar Heels are shooting 46.5% from the field this season, 8.4 percentage points higher than the 38.1% the Volunteers allow to opponents.

North Carolina is 5-1 when it shoots higher than 38.1% from the field.

The Tar Heels are the 53rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Volunteers sit at 119th.

The 85.3 points per game the Tar Heels put up are 23.8 more points than the Volunteers give up (61.5).

When North Carolina puts up more than 61.5 points, it is 5-1.

Tennessee Stats Insights

Tennessee has compiled a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 39.8% from the field.

The Volunteers are the 119th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tar Heels sit at 79th.

The Volunteers put up only 4.7 more points per game (73.7) than the Tar Heels give up to opponents (69).

Tennessee is 4-2 when giving up fewer than 85.3 points.

North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

North Carolina put up 78.3 points per game in home games last year. On the road, it averaged 70.2 points per contest.

The Tar Heels ceded 67.7 points per game at home last season, compared to 71.1 in away games.

At home, North Carolina drained 1.1 more treys per game (7.5) than on the road (6.4). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (32%) compared to away from home (29.3%).

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Tennessee scored more points at home (76.7 per game) than on the road (67.1) last season.

The Volunteers gave up fewer points at home (53.3 per game) than away (63.7) last season.

At home, Tennessee drained 7.6 trifectas per game last season, 0.2 fewer than it averaged on the road (7.8). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was higher at home (33%) than away (32.6%).

North Carolina Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/22/2023 Northern Iowa W 91-69 Imperial Arena 11/23/2023 Villanova L 83-81 Imperial Arena 11/24/2023 Arkansas W 87-72 Imperial Arena 11/29/2023 Tennessee - Dean Smith Center 12/2/2023 Florida State - Dean Smith Center 12/5/2023 UConn - Madison Square Garden

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule