The No. 17 North Carolina Tar Heels (5-1) will host the No. 10 Tennessee Volunteers (4-2) after winning three straight home games. It begins at 7:15 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

North Carolina vs. Tennessee Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
  • Where: Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN
How to Watch Top 25 Games

North Carolina Stats Insights

  • This season, the Tar Heels have a 46.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.4% higher than the 38.1% of shots the Volunteers' opponents have made.
  • In games North Carolina shoots better than 38.1% from the field, it is 5-1 overall.
  • The Volunteers are the 119th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Tar Heels sit at 53rd.
  • The 85.3 points per game the Tar Heels average are 23.8 more points than the Volunteers allow (61.5).
  • North Carolina has a 5-1 record when scoring more than 61.5 points.

Tennessee Stats Insights

  • This season, Tennessee has a 4-0 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 39.8% from the field.
  • The Tar Heels are the rebounding team in the nation, the Volunteers rank 213th.
  • The Volunteers' 73.7 points per game are just 4.7 more points than the 69 the Tar Heels allow to opponents.
  • When Tennessee allows fewer than 85.3 points, it is 4-2.

North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • North Carolina averaged 78.3 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 8.1 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (70.2).
  • The Tar Heels ceded 67.7 points per game last season at home, which was 3.4 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (71.1).
  • North Carolina drained 7.5 treys per game with a 32% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 1.1 more threes and 2.7% points better than it averaged on the road (6.4 threes per game, 29.3% three-point percentage).

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Tennessee averaged 76.7 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 67.1.
  • At home, the Volunteers conceded 53.3 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 63.7.
  • Beyond the arc, Tennessee sunk more treys on the road (7.8 per game) than at home (7.6) last season, but it put up a lower percentage on the road (32.6%) than at home (33%).

North Carolina Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 Northern Iowa W 91-69 Imperial Arena
11/23/2023 Villanova L 83-81 Imperial Arena
11/24/2023 Arkansas W 87-72 Imperial Arena
11/29/2023 Tennessee - Dean Smith Center
12/2/2023 Florida State - Dean Smith Center
12/5/2023 UConn - Madison Square Garden

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/20/2023 Syracuse W 73-56 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/21/2023 Purdue L 71-67 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/22/2023 Kansas L 69-60 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/29/2023 @ North Carolina - Dean Smith Center
12/5/2023 George Mason - Thompson-Boling Arena
12/9/2023 Illinois - Thompson-Boling Arena

