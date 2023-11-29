The No. 17 North Carolina Tar Heels (5-1) will host the No. 10 Tennessee Volunteers (4-2) after victories in three straight home games. It tips at 7:15 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

North Carolina vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

North Carolina Stats Insights

The Tar Heels are shooting 46.5% from the field this season, 8.4 percentage points higher than the 38.1% the Volunteers allow to opponents.

North Carolina is 5-1 when it shoots better than 38.1% from the field.

The Volunteers are the 119th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Tar Heels sit at 53rd.

The 85.3 points per game the Tar Heels record are 23.8 more points than the Volunteers give up (61.5).

North Carolina has a 5-1 record when scoring more than 61.5 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Tennessee Stats Insights

Tennessee has put together a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 39.8% from the field.

The Tar Heels are the rebounding team in the nation, the Volunteers rank 213th.

The Volunteers put up an average of 73.7 points per game, just 4.7 more points than the 69 the Tar Heels give up.

When Tennessee gives up fewer than 85.3 points, it is 4-2.

North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

North Carolina scored 78.3 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 8.1 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (70.2).

In 2022-23, the Tar Heels ceded 67.7 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they allowed 71.1.

In terms of three-point shooting, North Carolina fared better when playing at home last year, averaging 7.5 three-pointers per game with a 32% three-point percentage, compared to 6.4 threes per game and a 29.3% three-point percentage in away games.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Tennessee scored 9.6 more points per game at home (76.7) than on the road (67.1).

The Volunteers allowed fewer points at home (53.3 per game) than on the road (63.7) last season.

Beyond the arc, Tennessee made more trifectas on the road (7.8 per game) than at home (7.6) last season, but it put up a lower percentage away (32.6%) than at home (33%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

North Carolina Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/22/2023 Northern Iowa W 91-69 Imperial Arena 11/23/2023 Villanova L 83-81 Imperial Arena 11/24/2023 Arkansas W 87-72 Imperial Arena 11/29/2023 Tennessee - Dean Smith Center 12/2/2023 Florida State - Dean Smith Center 12/5/2023 UConn - Madison Square Garden

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule