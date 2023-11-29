The North Carolina Central Eagles (3-3) travel to face the Presbyterian Blue Hose (4-3) after dropping three consecutive road games. It tips at 11:00 AM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

North Carolina Central Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: Templeton Physical Education Center in Clinton, South Carolina

Templeton Physical Education Center in Clinton, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

North Carolina Central vs. Presbyterian Scoring Comparison

The Eagles score 13.7 more points per game (70.0) than the Blue Hose allow (56.3).

When it scores more than 56.3 points, North Carolina Central is 3-0.

Presbyterian has a 4-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 70.0 points.

The 61.7 points per game the Blue Hose score are 8.0 fewer points than the Eagles give up (69.7).

Presbyterian has a 2-0 record when putting up more than 69.7 points.

North Carolina Central is 3-0 when allowing fewer than 61.7 points.

The Blue Hose are making 41.6% of their shots from the field, just 0.3% lower than the Eagles concede to opponents (41.9%).

The Eagles make 39.5% of their shots from the field, 4% higher than the Blue Hose's defensive field-goal percentage.

North Carolina Central Leaders

Kyla Bryant: 12.0 PTS, 2.7 STL, 41.2 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26)

12.0 PTS, 2.7 STL, 41.2 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26) Kimeira Burks: 15.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 37.6 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (19-for-55)

15.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 37.6 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (19-for-55) Morgan Callahan: 10.4 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.8 STL, 33.9 FG%

10.4 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.8 STL, 33.9 FG% Janiah Jones: 7.3 PTS, 2.2 STL, 29.1 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17)

7.3 PTS, 2.2 STL, 29.1 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17) Nijah Cunningham: 7.7 PTS, 50.0 FG%

