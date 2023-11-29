Wednesday's game between the Presbyterian Blue Hose (4-3) and North Carolina Central Eagles (3-3) at Templeton Physical Education Center has a projected final score of 70-57 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Presbyterian, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 11:00 AM ET on November 29.

The Eagles' last contest on Sunday ended in a 93-45 loss to Duke.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

North Carolina Central vs. Presbyterian Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: Templeton Physical Education Center in Clinton, South Carolina

Templeton Physical Education Center in Clinton, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

North Carolina Central vs. Presbyterian Score Prediction

Prediction: Presbyterian 70, North Carolina Central 57

North Carolina Central Schedule Analysis

The Eagles took down the Western Carolina Catamounts in a 69-58 win on November 22. It was their signature victory of the season.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Eagles are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 18th-most defeats.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

North Carolina Central 2023-24 Best Wins

69-58 at home over Western Carolina (No. 358) on November 22

North Carolina Central Leaders

Kyla Bryant: 12 PTS, 2.7 STL, 41.2 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26)

12 PTS, 2.7 STL, 41.2 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26) Kimeira Burks: 15.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 37.6 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (19-for-55)

15.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 37.6 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (19-for-55) Morgan Callahan: 10.4 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.8 STL, 33.9 FG%

10.4 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.8 STL, 33.9 FG% Janiah Jones: 7.3 PTS, 2.2 STL, 29.1 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17)

7.3 PTS, 2.2 STL, 29.1 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17) Nijah Cunningham: 7.7 PTS, 50 FG%

North Carolina Central Performance Insights

The Eagles have a +2 scoring differential, putting up 70 points per game (132nd in college basketball) and allowing 69.7 (276th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.