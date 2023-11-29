A pair of hot squads meet when the NC State Wolfpack (7-0) host the Vanderbilt Commodores (7-0) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET. The Wolfpack are putting their seven-game winning streak on the line versus the Commodores, victors in seven in a row.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to check out our score picks!

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

NC State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina

Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other ACC Games

NC State vs. Vanderbilt Scoring Comparison

The Commodores put up an average of 77.4 points per game, 23.5 more points than the 53.9 the Wolfpack allow.

When it scores more than 53.9 points, Vanderbilt is 7-0.

NC State is 6-0 when it gives up fewer than 77.4 points.

The 82 points per game the Wolfpack average are 21.7 more points than the Commodores give up (60.3).

NC State has a 7-0 record when putting up more than 60.3 points.

Vanderbilt is 7-0 when allowing fewer than 82 points.

The Wolfpack are making 47.4% of their shots from the field, 7.1% higher than the Commodores concede to opponents (40.3%).

The Commodores shoot 43.5% from the field, 12.7% higher than the Wolfpack allow.

NC State Leaders

Saniya Rivers: 13.1 PTS, 2.4 STL, 46.3 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (2-for-14)

13.1 PTS, 2.4 STL, 46.3 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (2-for-14) Aziaha James: 16.6 PTS, 47.6 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (15-for-35)

16.6 PTS, 47.6 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (15-for-35) Madison Hayes: 11.1 PTS, 60 FG%, 61.1 3PT% (11-for-18)

11.1 PTS, 60 FG%, 61.1 3PT% (11-for-18) Mimi Collins: 10.1 PTS, 49 FG%, 50 3PT% (8-for-16)

10.1 PTS, 49 FG%, 50 3PT% (8-for-16) Zoe Brooks: 9.4 PTS, 48.2 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NC State Schedule