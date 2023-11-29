Wednesday's game features the NC State Wolfpack (7-0) and the Vanderbilt Commodores (7-0) clashing at Reynolds Coliseum in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 78-59 win for heavily favored NC State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:15 PM ET on November 29.

The Wolfpack head into this matchup following a 78-60 victory over Colorado on Saturday.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

NC State vs. Vanderbilt Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina

Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

NC State vs. Vanderbilt Score Prediction

Prediction: NC State 78, Vanderbilt 59

NC State Schedule Analysis

When the Wolfpack beat the Colorado Buffaloes (No. 3 in the AP's Top 25) on November 25 by a score of 78-60, it was their best win of the season thus far.

The Wolfpack have tied for the second-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (two).

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, NC State is 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the third-most victories.

The Wolfpack have tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country (two).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

NC State 2023-24 Best Wins

78-60 over Colorado (No. 3/AP Poll) on November 25

92-81 at home over UConn (No. 6/AP Poll) on November 12

67-58 at home over Rhode Island (No. 72) on November 19

79-45 over Cincinnati (No. 80) on November 24

84-43 at home over Charlotte (No. 120) on November 7

NC State Leaders

Saniya Rivers: 13.1 PTS, 2.4 STL, 46.3 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (2-for-14)

13.1 PTS, 2.4 STL, 46.3 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (2-for-14) Aziaha James: 16.6 PTS, 47.6 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (15-for-35)

16.6 PTS, 47.6 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (15-for-35) Madison Hayes: 11.1 PTS, 60.0 FG%, 61.1 3PT% (11-for-18)

11.1 PTS, 60.0 FG%, 61.1 3PT% (11-for-18) Mimi Collins: 10.1 PTS, 49.0 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (8-for-16)

10.1 PTS, 49.0 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (8-for-16) Zoe Brooks: 9.4 PTS, 48.2 FG%

NC State Performance Insights

The Wolfpack outscore opponents by 28.1 points per game (scoring 82.0 points per game to rank 27th in college basketball while giving up 53.9 per contest to rank 41st in college basketball) and have a +197 scoring differential overall.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.