North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Nash County Today - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you reside in Nash County, North Carolina and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Nash County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Nash Central High School at Hunt High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 29
- Location: Wilson, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rocky Mount Preparatory High School at Warren County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 29
- Location: Warrenton, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
