North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Johnston County Today - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Johnston County, North Carolina, then there is some important info for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Johnston County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Princeton High School at East Wake Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 29
- Location: Zebulon, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Athens Drive High School at Cleveland High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on November 29
- Location: Clayton, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
