High Point vs. Morgan State November 29 Tickets & Start Time
The Morgan State Bears (2-2) will meet the High Point Panthers (1-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena. The game is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
High Point vs. Morgan State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 29
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other High Point Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
High Point Top Players (2022-23)
- Zach Austin: 14.1 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 2.1 BLK
- Jaden House: 17.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Abdoulaye: 13.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ahmard Harvey: 4.3 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Bryant Randleman: 8.7 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Morgan State Top Players (2022-23)
- Isaiah Burke: 18.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Malik Miller: 17.6 PTS, 9.8 REB, 3.9 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Kameron Hobbs: 8.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Lewis Djonkam: 7.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Will Thomas: 8.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
High Point vs. Morgan State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|High Point Rank
|High Point AVG
|Morgan State AVG
|Morgan State Rank
|109th
|74.6
|Points Scored
|74.9
|98th
|340th
|77.2
|Points Allowed
|72.3
|245th
|32nd
|34.9
|Rebounds
|31.4
|201st
|54th
|10.0
|Off. Rebounds
|9.9
|60th
|166th
|7.5
|3pt Made
|6.6
|266th
|237th
|12.3
|Assists
|15.5
|29th
|311th
|13.3
|Turnovers
|15.7
|360th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.