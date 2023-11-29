The Morgan State Bears (2-6) aim to stop a five-game losing streak when visiting the High Point Panthers (4-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena. The game airs on ESPN+.

High Point vs. Morgan State Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena in Amherst, Massachusetts

Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena in Amherst, Massachusetts TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Big South Games

High Point Stats Insights

The Panthers make 47.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.7 percentage points higher than the Bears have allowed to their opponents (46.7%).

High Point is 3-1 when it shoots better than 46.7% from the field.

The Panthers are the seventh ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bears rank 276th.

The Panthers average 11.2 more points per game (92.1) than the Bears allow (80.9).

When High Point totals more than 80.9 points, it is 3-2.

High Point Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

High Point scored 79.9 points per game at home last year, compared to 69.2 points per game in away games, a difference of 10.7 points per contest.

The Panthers gave up 73.5 points per game at home last season, compared to 83.0 in away games.

In home games, High Point drained 0.6 fewer treys per game (7.5) than in road games (8.1). It also had a lower three-point percentage at home (32.5%) compared to in away games (34.1%).

High Point Upcoming Schedule