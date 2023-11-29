How to Watch High Point vs. Morgan State on TV or Live Stream - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Morgan State Bears (2-6) aim to stop a five-game losing streak when visiting the High Point Panthers (4-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena. The game airs on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
High Point vs. Morgan State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena in Amherst, Massachusetts
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other Big South Games
- South Carolina Upstate vs Coastal Carolina (7:00 PM ET | November 29)
- Radford vs Old Dominion (7:00 PM ET | November 29)
- Gardner-Webb vs Queens (7:00 PM ET | November 29)
High Point Stats Insights
- The Panthers make 47.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.7 percentage points higher than the Bears have allowed to their opponents (46.7%).
- High Point is 3-1 when it shoots better than 46.7% from the field.
- The Panthers are the seventh ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bears rank 276th.
- The Panthers average 11.2 more points per game (92.1) than the Bears allow (80.9).
- When High Point totals more than 80.9 points, it is 3-2.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
High Point Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- High Point scored 79.9 points per game at home last year, compared to 69.2 points per game in away games, a difference of 10.7 points per contest.
- The Panthers gave up 73.5 points per game at home last season, compared to 83.0 in away games.
- In home games, High Point drained 0.6 fewer treys per game (7.5) than in road games (8.1). It also had a lower three-point percentage at home (32.5%) compared to in away games (34.1%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
High Point Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/21/2023
|Illinois State
|W 74-72
|Hertz Arena
|11/22/2023
|Hofstra
|L 97-92
|Hertz Arena
|11/26/2023
|Mount Olive
|W 122-73
|Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
|11/29/2023
|Morgan State
|-
|Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ North Florida
|-
|UNF Arena
|12/5/2023
|Western Carolina
|-
|Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.