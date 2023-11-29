The Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (1-2) will meet the Queens Royals (1-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Curry Arena. The game is scheduled to start at 7:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.

Gardner-Webb vs. Queens Game Information

Gardner-Webb Top Players (2022-23)

DQ Nicholas: 12.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Kareem Reid: 11.0 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.2 BLK

11.0 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.2 BLK Anthony Selden: 11.5 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK

11.5 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK Caleb Robinson: 8.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Julien Soumaoro: 8.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

Queens Top Players (2022-23)

Kenny Dye: 16.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK AJ McKee: 15.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Jay'Den Turner: 8.4 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.4 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK BJ McLaurin: 9.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Kalib Mathews: 8.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

Gardner-Webb vs. Queens Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Queens Rank Queens AVG Gardner-Webb AVG Gardner-Webb Rank 41st 77.7 Points Scored 70.7 198th 305th 74.6 Points Allowed 65.5 48th 35th 34.8 Rebounds 32.5 126th 72nd 9.8 Off. Rebounds 8.3 204th 25th 9.2 3pt Made 6.3 288th 117th 13.8 Assists 12.8 193rd 189th 11.9 Turnovers 12.5 249th

