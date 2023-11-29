The Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (0-6) will try to snap a six-game losing streak when hosting the Furman Paladins (4-3) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Paul Porter Arena. This game is at 7:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to check out our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Gardner-Webb Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Paul Porter Arena in Boiling Springs, North Carolina

Paul Porter Arena in Boiling Springs, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other Big South Games

Gardner-Webb vs. Furman Scoring Comparison

The Paladins score an average of 71.9 points per game, 14.6 fewer points than the 86.5 the Runnin' Bulldogs allow to opponents.

The Runnin' Bulldogs record 56.5 points per game, 14.9 fewer points than the 71.4 the Paladins give up.

The Runnin' Bulldogs are making 34% of their shots from the field, 8.9% lower than the Paladins allow to opponents (42.9%).

The Paladins make 41.3% of their shots from the field, 5.6% lower than the Runnin' Bulldogs' defensive field-goal percentage.

Gardner-Webb Leaders

Ashley Hawkins: 12.5 PTS, 44.3 FG%, 30 3PT% (3-for-10)

12.5 PTS, 44.3 FG%, 30 3PT% (3-for-10) Lauren Bailey: 8.5 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (11-for-34)

8.5 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (11-for-34) Micahla Funderburk: 9 PTS, 32.1 FG%, 32.5 3PT% (13-for-40)

9 PTS, 32.1 FG%, 32.5 3PT% (13-for-40) Nyla Walker: 7.7 PTS, 26.5 FG%, 19 3PT% (4-for-21)

7.7 PTS, 26.5 FG%, 19 3PT% (4-for-21) Ramatoulaye Keita: 4.7 PTS, 40 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Gardner-Webb Schedule