Wednesday's game that pits the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (3-4) against the Queens Royals (3-4) at Curry Arena should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 71-70 in favor of Gardner-Webb. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 29.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Gardner-Webb vs. Queens Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Curry Arena

Gardner-Webb vs. Queens Score Prediction

Prediction: Gardner-Webb 71, Queens 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Gardner-Webb vs. Queens

Computer Predicted Spread: Gardner-Webb (-0.8)

Gardner-Webb (-0.8) Computer Predicted Total: 141.4

Queens has a 1-4-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Gardner-Webb, who is 4-1-0 ATS. Both the Royals and the Runnin' Bulldogs are 2-3-0 in terms of going over the point total in their games this season.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Gardner-Webb Performance Insights

The Runnin' Bulldogs put up 72.0 points per game (233rd in college basketball) while giving up 66.1 per outing (93rd in college basketball). They have a +41 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 5.9 points per game.

Gardner-Webb wins the rebound battle by 3.0 boards on average. It records 35.7 rebounds per game, 87th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 32.7.

Gardner-Webb knocks down 7.1 three-pointers per game (212th in college basketball) at a 32.3% rate (208th in college basketball), compared to the 5.1 per game its opponents make, at a 28.1% rate.

Gardner-Webb has committed 12.1 turnovers per game (189th in college basketball) while forcing 12.9 (144th in college basketball).

