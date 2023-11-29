The Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (3-4) take on the Queens Royals (3-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Gardner-Webb vs. Queens Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Curry Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina

Curry Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Gardner-Webb Stats Insights

The Runnin' Bulldogs make 42.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points lower than the Royals have allowed to their opponents (47.1%).

Gardner-Webb has a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.1% from the field.

The Runnin' Bulldogs are the 90th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Royals rank 208th.

The 72.0 points per game the Runnin' Bulldogs put up are 6.7 fewer points than the Royals give up (78.7).

When Gardner-Webb totals more than 78.7 points, it is 2-0.

Gardner-Webb Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Gardner-Webb scored 78.9 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 64.0 points per game in away games, a difference of 14.9 points per contest.

The Runnin' Bulldogs allowed 65.8 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they allowed 64.8.

Gardner-Webb sunk 6.7 threes per game with a 33.5% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 0.6 more threes and 0.1% points better than it averaged in away games (6.1 threes per game, 33.4% three-point percentage).

Gardner-Webb Upcoming Schedule