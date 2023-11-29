How to Watch Gardner-Webb vs. Queens on TV or Live Stream - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (3-4) take on the Queens Royals (3-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Gardner-Webb vs. Queens Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Curry Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Gardner-Webb Stats Insights
- The Runnin' Bulldogs make 42.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points lower than the Royals have allowed to their opponents (47.1%).
- Gardner-Webb has a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.1% from the field.
- The Runnin' Bulldogs are the 90th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Royals rank 208th.
- The 72.0 points per game the Runnin' Bulldogs put up are 6.7 fewer points than the Royals give up (78.7).
- When Gardner-Webb totals more than 78.7 points, it is 2-0.
Gardner-Webb Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Gardner-Webb scored 78.9 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 64.0 points per game in away games, a difference of 14.9 points per contest.
- The Runnin' Bulldogs allowed 65.8 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they allowed 64.8.
- Gardner-Webb sunk 6.7 threes per game with a 33.5% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 0.6 more threes and 0.1% points better than it averaged in away games (6.1 threes per game, 33.4% three-point percentage).
Gardner-Webb Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/18/2023
|Colgate
|L 59-52
|Avenir Centre
|11/19/2023
|Yale
|L 71-70
|Avenir Centre
|11/25/2023
|Limestone
|W 92-51
|Paul Porter Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Queens
|-
|Curry Arena
|12/2/2023
|Western Carolina
|-
|Paul Porter Arena
|12/6/2023
|Wofford
|-
|Paul Porter Arena
