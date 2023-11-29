The Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (3-4) take on the Queens Royals (3-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Gardner-Webb vs. Queens Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Curry Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big South Games

Gardner-Webb Stats Insights

  • The Runnin' Bulldogs make 42.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points lower than the Royals have allowed to their opponents (47.1%).
  • Gardner-Webb has a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.1% from the field.
  • The Runnin' Bulldogs are the 90th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Royals rank 208th.
  • The 72.0 points per game the Runnin' Bulldogs put up are 6.7 fewer points than the Royals give up (78.7).
  • When Gardner-Webb totals more than 78.7 points, it is 2-0.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Gardner-Webb Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Gardner-Webb scored 78.9 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 64.0 points per game in away games, a difference of 14.9 points per contest.
  • The Runnin' Bulldogs allowed 65.8 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they allowed 64.8.
  • Gardner-Webb sunk 6.7 threes per game with a 33.5% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 0.6 more threes and 0.1% points better than it averaged in away games (6.1 threes per game, 33.4% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Gardner-Webb Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/18/2023 Colgate L 59-52 Avenir Centre
11/19/2023 Yale L 71-70 Avenir Centre
11/25/2023 Limestone W 92-51 Paul Porter Arena
11/29/2023 @ Queens - Curry Arena
12/2/2023 Western Carolina - Paul Porter Arena
12/6/2023 Wofford - Paul Porter Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.