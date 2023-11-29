North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Franklin County Today - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Franklin County, North Carolina, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Franklin County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Falls Lake Academy at Louisburg High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 29
- Location: Louisburg, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
