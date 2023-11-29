North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Forsyth County Today - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Forsyth County, North Carolina today. Info on how to stream all of the action can be found below.
Forsyth County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Winston-Salem Prep Academy High School
- Game Time: 4:15 PM ET on November 29
- Location: Winston-Salem, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Walkertown High School at Winston-Salem Prep Academy High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 29
- Location: Winston-Salem, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Forbush High School at North Forsyth High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 29
- Location: WinstonSalem, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Atkins Academic & Technology High School at Reynolds High School - Winston-Salem
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on November 29
- Location: Winston-Salem, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oak Grove High School at Reagan High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on November 29
- Location: Pfafftown, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
