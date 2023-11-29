Two sputtering squads meet when the East Carolina Pirates (2-3) host the Hampton Pirates (0-5) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET. The East Carolina Pirates will look to halt a three-game losing streak versus the Hampton Pirates, who have lost five in a row.

East Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

East Carolina vs. Hampton Scoring Comparison

The Hampton Pirates' 44.6 points per game are 10.2 fewer points than the 54.8 the East Carolina Pirates allow.

East Carolina has a 2-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 44.6 points.

The 67.0 points per game the East Carolina Pirates average are only .

When East Carolina totals more than 67.0 points, it is 2-0.

When Hampton allows fewer than 67.0 points, it is 0-3.

The East Carolina Pirates are making 39.9% of their shots from the field, 2.7% lower than the Hampton Pirates allow to opponents (42.6%).

The Hampton Pirates make 32.3% of their shots from the field, 8.4% lower than the East Carolina Pirates' defensive field-goal percentage.

East Carolina Leaders

Amiya Joyner: 13.0 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.4 STL, 1.8 BLK, 45.1 FG%

13.0 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.4 STL, 1.8 BLK, 45.1 FG% Danae McNeal: 17.0 PTS, 3.8 STL, 36.7 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (10-for-26)

17.0 PTS, 3.8 STL, 36.7 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (10-for-26) Synia Johnson: 8.0 PTS, 1.8 STL, 38.5 FG%

8.0 PTS, 1.8 STL, 38.5 FG% Micah Dennis: 7.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 34.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)

7.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 34.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15) Tatyana Wyche: 2.8 PTS, 44.4 FG%

East Carolina Schedule