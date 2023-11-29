Duke vs. Arkansas November 29 Tickets & Start Time
The Arkansas Razorbacks (3-0) play the Duke Blue Devils (2-1) at 9:15 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 airing on ESPN.
Duke vs. Arkansas Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 29
- Game Time: 9:15 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
Duke Top Players (2022-23)
- Kyle Filipowski: 15.1 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Jeremy Roach: 13.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
- Tyrese Proctor: 9.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Dereck Lively II: 5.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.4 BLK
- Mark Mitchell: 9.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
Arkansas Top Players (2022-23)
- Anthony Black: 12.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.9 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Ricky Council IV: 16.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Davonte Davis: 10.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Makhi Mitchell: 7 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Jordan Walsh: 7.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
Duke vs. Arkansas Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Arkansas Rank
|Arkansas AVG
|Duke AVG
|Duke Rank
|119th
|74.1
|Points Scored
|72
|169th
|112th
|67.9
|Points Allowed
|63.6
|30th
|134th
|32.4
|Rebounds
|35.6
|20th
|142nd
|8.9
|Off. Rebounds
|10.7
|25th
|349th
|5
|3pt Made
|6.8
|237th
|193rd
|12.8
|Assists
|14.6
|70th
|224th
|12.3
|Turnovers
|11.5
|142nd
