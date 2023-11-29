Wednesday's game features the Duke Blue Devils (5-1) and the Arkansas Razorbacks (4-3) squaring off at Bud Walton Arena (on November 29) at 9:15 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 78-74 win for Duke.

According to our computer prediction, Arkansas should cover the point spread, which is currently listed at 4.5. The two sides are projected to go over the 149.5 over/under.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Duke vs. Arkansas Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 9:15 PM ET

9:15 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Fayetteville, Arkansas

Fayetteville, Arkansas Venue: Bud Walton Arena

Bud Walton Arena Line: Duke -4.5

Duke -4.5 Point Total: 149.5

149.5 Moneyline (To Win): Duke -200, Arkansas +165

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Duke vs. Arkansas Score Prediction

Prediction: Duke 78, Arkansas 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Duke vs. Arkansas

Pick ATS: Arkansas (+4.5)



Arkansas (+4.5) Pick OU: Over (149.5)



Duke has put together a 2-3-0 record against the spread this season, while Arkansas is 1-5-0. A total of three out of the Blue Devils' games this season have gone over the point total, and five of the Razorbacks' games have gone over. The teams score 164.7 points per game, 15.2 more points than this matchup's total.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Duke Performance Insights

The Blue Devils outscore opponents by 19.8 points per game (scoring 84 points per game to rank 41st in college basketball while giving up 64.2 per contest to rank 61st in college basketball) and have a +119 scoring differential overall.

The 34.5 rebounds per game Duke averages rank 139th in the country, and are 5.3 more than the 29.2 its opponents pull down per outing.

Duke connects on 1.3 more threes per contest than the opposition, 8 (119th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.7.

The Blue Devils rank 15th in college basketball with 109.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and 78th in college basketball defensively with 83.3 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Duke has come up on top in the turnover battle by 3.3 turnovers per game, committing 8.7 (17th in college basketball play) while forcing 12 (199th in college basketball).

Arkansas Performance Insights

The Razorbacks put up 80.7 points per game (77th in college basketball) while allowing 75.3 per contest (269th in college basketball). They have a +38 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 5.4 points per game.

Arkansas ranks 172nd in the country at 33.7 rebounds per game. That's 3.3 more than the 30.4 its opponents average.

Arkansas connects on 6.9 three-pointers per game (233rd in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.4 on average.

Arkansas and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Razorbacks commit 11.3 per game (140th in college basketball) and force 12.3 (180th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.