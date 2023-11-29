The Duke Blue Devils (5-1) will attempt to extend a four-game winning streak when visiting the Arkansas Razorbacks (4-3) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Bud Walton Arena. It airs at 9:15 PM ET on ESPN.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Duke vs. Arkansas matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Duke vs. Arkansas Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas

Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Duke vs. Arkansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Duke vs. Arkansas Betting Trends

Duke has won two games against the spread this season.

A total of three out of the Blue Devils' five games this season have hit the over.

Arkansas has covered just once in six games with a spread this season.

So far this season, five out of the Razorbacks' six games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

Duke Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1400

+1400 Sportsbooks rate Duke much higher (third-best in the country) than the computer rankings do (24th-best).

With odds of +1400, Duke has been given a 6.7% chance of winning the national championship.

Arkansas Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2500

+2500 Arkansas has a 3.8% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

