The Arkansas Razorbacks (4-3) will attempt to end a three-game home losing streak when squaring off versus the Duke Blue Devils (5-1) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Bud Walton Arena, airing at 9:15 PM ET on ESPN.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Duke vs. Arkansas matchup.

Duke vs. Arkansas Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas

Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Duke vs. Arkansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Duke vs. Arkansas Betting Trends

Duke has a record of 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Blue Devils and their opponents have combined to hit the over three out of five times this season.

Arkansas has a record of just 1-5-0 against the spread this year.

Razorbacks games have gone over the point total five out of six times this season.

Duke Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1400

+1400 Oddsmakers rate Duke much higher (third-best in the country) than the computer rankings do (22nd-best).

With odds of +1400, Duke has been given a 6.7% chance of winning the national championship.

Arkansas Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2500

+2500 Arkansas' chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 3.8%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.