The Arkansas Razorbacks (4-3) will try to snap a three-game home losing streak when squaring off versus the No. 7 Duke Blue Devils (5-1) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Bud Walton Arena, airing at 9:15 PM ET on ESPN.

Duke vs. Arkansas Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET

Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas

Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas TV: ESPN

Duke Stats Insights

The Blue Devils make 50.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.7 percentage points higher than the Razorbacks have allowed to their opponents (43%).

Duke is 5-1 when it shoots better than 43% from the field.

The Razorbacks are the 172nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Blue Devils sit at 139th.

The 84 points per game the Blue Devils average are 8.7 more points than the Razorbacks allow (75.3).

Duke has a 4-0 record when putting up more than 75.3 points.

Duke Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Duke averaged 76.7 points per game when playing at home last year. Away from home, it averaged 68 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Blue Devils ceded 60.8 points per game in home games. In road games, they allowed 68.4.

When it comes to three-point shooting, Duke fared better when playing at home last year, averaging 7.3 threes per game with a 35.1% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 34.5% three-point percentage in away games.

