The No. 7 Duke Blue Devils (5-1) hope to continue a four-game winning stretch when they visit the Arkansas Razorbacks (4-3) at 9:15 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Bud Walton Arena. The game airs on ESPN.

Duke vs. Arkansas Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET

Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas TV: ESPN

Duke Stats Insights

The Blue Devils make 50.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.7 percentage points higher than the Razorbacks have allowed to their opponents (43%).

In games Duke shoots higher than 43% from the field, it is 5-1 overall.

The Blue Devils are the 139th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Razorbacks rank 172nd.

The 84 points per game the Blue Devils put up are 8.7 more points than the Razorbacks allow (75.3).

When Duke puts up more than 75.3 points, it is 4-0.

Arkansas Stats Insights

The Razorbacks are shooting 45.2% from the field, 4.8% higher than the 40.4% the Blue Devils' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Arkansas has a 3-3 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 40.4% from the field.

The Razorbacks are the 172nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Blue Devils sit at 228th.

The Razorbacks put up 16.5 more points per game (80.7) than the Blue Devils allow (64.2).

When Arkansas allows fewer than 84 points, it is 4-1.

Duke Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Duke fared better in home games last year, posting 76.7 points per game, compared to 68 per game on the road.

The Blue Devils surrendered 60.8 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 68.4 when playing on the road.

In home games, Duke made 0.2 more threes per game (7.3) than in road games (7.1). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (35.1%) compared to away from home (34.5%).

Arkansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Arkansas put up 76.3 points per game last season, 7.4 more than it averaged away (68.9).

At home, the Razorbacks gave up 62.3 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 73.4.

Beyond the arc, Arkansas knocked down fewer triples on the road (5 per game) than at home (5.2) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (30.9%) than at home (32.5%) as well.

Duke Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/17/2023 Bucknell W 90-60 Cameron Indoor Stadium 11/21/2023 La Salle W 95-66 Cameron Indoor Stadium 11/24/2023 Southern Indiana W 80-62 Cameron Indoor Stadium 11/29/2023 @ Arkansas - Bud Walton Arena 12/2/2023 @ Georgia Tech - Hank McCamish Pavilion 12/9/2023 Charlotte - Cameron Indoor Stadium

Arkansas Upcoming Schedule