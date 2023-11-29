The Arkansas Razorbacks (4-3) will try to snap a three-game home losing skid when squaring off versus the No. 7 Duke Blue Devils (5-1) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Bud Walton Arena, airing at 9:15 PM ET on ESPN.

Duke vs. Arkansas Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET
  • Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas
  • TV: ESPN
Duke Stats Insights

  • The Blue Devils are shooting 50.7% from the field this season, 7.7 percentage points higher than the 43% the Razorbacks allow to opponents.
  • Duke has a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43% from the field.
  • The Blue Devils are the 139th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Razorbacks rank 172nd.
  • The Blue Devils record 8.7 more points per game (84) than the Razorbacks give up (75.3).
  • Duke has a 4-0 record when putting up more than 75.3 points.

Arkansas Stats Insights

  • The Razorbacks have shot at a 45.2% clip from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points above the 40.4% shooting opponents of the Blue Devils have averaged.
  • Arkansas has put together a 3-3 straight-up record in games it shoots over 40.4% from the field.
  • The Razorbacks are the 172nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Blue Devils sit at 227th.
  • The Razorbacks put up an average of 80.7 points per game, 16.5 more points than the 64.2 the Blue Devils allow.
  • When Arkansas allows fewer than 84 points, it is 4-1.

Duke Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Duke played better in home games last year, averaging 76.7 points per game, compared to 68 per game in away games.
  • Defensively the Blue Devils were better at home last year, surrendering 60.8 points per game, compared to 68.4 on the road.
  • In home games, Duke sunk 0.2 more treys per game (7.3) than in road games (7.1). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (35.1%) compared to on the road (34.5%).

Arkansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Arkansas averaged 76.3 points per game last season. Away, it scored 68.9.
  • The Razorbacks allowed 62.3 points per game at home last season, and 73.4 away.
  • Arkansas drained more 3-pointers at home (5.2 per game) than on the road (5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (32.5%) than on the road (30.9%).

Duke Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 Bucknell W 90-60 Cameron Indoor Stadium
11/21/2023 La Salle W 95-66 Cameron Indoor Stadium
11/24/2023 Southern Indiana W 80-62 Cameron Indoor Stadium
11/29/2023 @ Arkansas - Bud Walton Arena
12/2/2023 @ Georgia Tech - Hank McCamish Pavilion
12/9/2023 Charlotte - Cameron Indoor Stadium

Arkansas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 Stanford W 77-74 Imperial Arena
11/23/2023 Memphis L 84-79 Imperial Arena
11/24/2023 North Carolina L 87-72 Imperial Arena
11/29/2023 Duke - Bud Walton Arena
12/4/2023 Furman - Bud Walton Arena
12/9/2023 Oklahoma - BOK Center

