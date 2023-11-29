How to Watch Duke vs. Arkansas on TV or Live Stream - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 3:17 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Arkansas Razorbacks (4-3) hope to stop a three-game home losing skid when hosting the No. 7 Duke Blue Devils (5-1) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET.
Duke vs. Arkansas Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET
- Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas
- TV: ESPN
Duke Stats Insights
- The Blue Devils are shooting 50.7% from the field this season, 7.7 percentage points higher than the 43% the Razorbacks allow to opponents.
- Duke is 5-1 when it shoots better than 43% from the field.
- The Razorbacks are the 172nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Blue Devils sit at 139th.
- The Blue Devils record 84 points per game, 8.7 more points than the 75.3 the Razorbacks allow.
- Duke is 4-0 when scoring more than 75.3 points.
Arkansas Stats Insights
- The Razorbacks have shot at a 45.2% clip from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points greater than the 40.4% shooting opponents of the Blue Devils have averaged.
- Arkansas has compiled a 3-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40.4% from the field.
- The Razorbacks are the 172nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Blue Devils sit at 227th.
- The Razorbacks' 80.7 points per game are 16.5 more points than the 64.2 the Blue Devils allow.
- Arkansas is 4-1 when giving up fewer than 84 points.
Duke Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Duke performed better at home last season, posting 76.7 points per game, compared to 68 per game when playing on the road.
- The Blue Devils gave up 60.8 points per game last year at home, which was 7.6 fewer points than they allowed on the road (68.4).
- Duke drained 7.3 treys per game with a 35.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 0.2 more threes and 0.6% points better than it averaged on the road (7.1 threes per game, 34.5% three-point percentage).
Arkansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Arkansas scored 76.3 points per game at home last season, and 68.9 on the road.
- The Razorbacks gave up 62.3 points per game at home last season, and 73.4 on the road.
- Arkansas knocked down more 3-pointers at home (5.2 per game) than on the road (5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (32.5%) than away (30.9%).
Duke Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|Bucknell
|W 90-60
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|11/21/2023
|La Salle
|W 95-66
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|11/24/2023
|Southern Indiana
|W 80-62
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|11/29/2023
|@ Arkansas
|-
|Bud Walton Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Georgia Tech
|-
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
|12/9/2023
|Charlotte
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
Arkansas Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|Stanford
|W 77-74
|Imperial Arena
|11/23/2023
|Memphis
|L 84-79
|Imperial Arena
|11/24/2023
|North Carolina
|L 87-72
|Imperial Arena
|11/29/2023
|Duke
|-
|Bud Walton Arena
|12/4/2023
|Furman
|-
|Bud Walton Arena
|12/9/2023
|Oklahoma
|-
|BOK Center
