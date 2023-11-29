The Arkansas Razorbacks (4-3) hope to stop a three-game home losing skid when hosting the No. 7 Duke Blue Devils (5-1) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET.

Duke vs. Arkansas Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET
  • Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas
  • TV: ESPN
Duke Stats Insights

  • The Blue Devils are shooting 50.7% from the field this season, 7.7 percentage points higher than the 43% the Razorbacks allow to opponents.
  • Duke is 5-1 when it shoots better than 43% from the field.
  • The Razorbacks are the 172nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Blue Devils sit at 139th.
  • The Blue Devils record 84 points per game, 8.7 more points than the 75.3 the Razorbacks allow.
  • Duke is 4-0 when scoring more than 75.3 points.

Arkansas Stats Insights

  • The Razorbacks have shot at a 45.2% clip from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points greater than the 40.4% shooting opponents of the Blue Devils have averaged.
  • Arkansas has compiled a 3-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40.4% from the field.
  • The Razorbacks are the 172nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Blue Devils sit at 227th.
  • The Razorbacks' 80.7 points per game are 16.5 more points than the 64.2 the Blue Devils allow.
  • Arkansas is 4-1 when giving up fewer than 84 points.

Duke Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Duke performed better at home last season, posting 76.7 points per game, compared to 68 per game when playing on the road.
  • The Blue Devils gave up 60.8 points per game last year at home, which was 7.6 fewer points than they allowed on the road (68.4).
  • Duke drained 7.3 treys per game with a 35.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 0.2 more threes and 0.6% points better than it averaged on the road (7.1 threes per game, 34.5% three-point percentage).

Arkansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Arkansas scored 76.3 points per game at home last season, and 68.9 on the road.
  • The Razorbacks gave up 62.3 points per game at home last season, and 73.4 on the road.
  • Arkansas knocked down more 3-pointers at home (5.2 per game) than on the road (5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (32.5%) than away (30.9%).

Duke Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 Bucknell W 90-60 Cameron Indoor Stadium
11/21/2023 La Salle W 95-66 Cameron Indoor Stadium
11/24/2023 Southern Indiana W 80-62 Cameron Indoor Stadium
11/29/2023 @ Arkansas - Bud Walton Arena
12/2/2023 @ Georgia Tech - Hank McCamish Pavilion
12/9/2023 Charlotte - Cameron Indoor Stadium

Arkansas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 Stanford W 77-74 Imperial Arena
11/23/2023 Memphis L 84-79 Imperial Arena
11/24/2023 North Carolina L 87-72 Imperial Arena
11/29/2023 Duke - Bud Walton Arena
12/4/2023 Furman - Bud Walton Arena
12/9/2023 Oklahoma - BOK Center

