The Arkansas Razorbacks (4-3) hope to stop a three-game home losing skid when hosting the No. 7 Duke Blue Devils (5-1) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET.

Duke vs. Arkansas Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET

Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas TV: ESPN

Duke Stats Insights

The Blue Devils are shooting 50.7% from the field this season, 7.7 percentage points higher than the 43% the Razorbacks allow to opponents.

Duke is 5-1 when it shoots better than 43% from the field.

The Razorbacks are the 172nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Blue Devils sit at 139th.

The Blue Devils record 84 points per game, 8.7 more points than the 75.3 the Razorbacks allow.

Duke is 4-0 when scoring more than 75.3 points.

Arkansas Stats Insights

The Razorbacks have shot at a 45.2% clip from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points greater than the 40.4% shooting opponents of the Blue Devils have averaged.

Arkansas has compiled a 3-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40.4% from the field.

The Razorbacks are the 172nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Blue Devils sit at 227th.

The Razorbacks' 80.7 points per game are 16.5 more points than the 64.2 the Blue Devils allow.

Arkansas is 4-1 when giving up fewer than 84 points.

Duke Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Duke performed better at home last season, posting 76.7 points per game, compared to 68 per game when playing on the road.

The Blue Devils gave up 60.8 points per game last year at home, which was 7.6 fewer points than they allowed on the road (68.4).

Duke drained 7.3 treys per game with a 35.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 0.2 more threes and 0.6% points better than it averaged on the road (7.1 threes per game, 34.5% three-point percentage).

Arkansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Arkansas scored 76.3 points per game at home last season, and 68.9 on the road.

The Razorbacks gave up 62.3 points per game at home last season, and 73.4 on the road.

Arkansas knocked down more 3-pointers at home (5.2 per game) than on the road (5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (32.5%) than away (30.9%).

Duke Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/17/2023 Bucknell W 90-60 Cameron Indoor Stadium 11/21/2023 La Salle W 95-66 Cameron Indoor Stadium 11/24/2023 Southern Indiana W 80-62 Cameron Indoor Stadium 11/29/2023 @ Arkansas - Bud Walton Arena 12/2/2023 @ Georgia Tech - Hank McCamish Pavilion 12/9/2023 Charlotte - Cameron Indoor Stadium

Arkansas Upcoming Schedule