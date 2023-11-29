The No. 7 Duke Blue Devils (5-1) will try to extend a four-game winning streak when they visit the Arkansas Razorbacks (4-3) at 9:15 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Bud Walton Arena. The matchup airs on ESPN.

Duke vs. Arkansas Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET
  • Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas
  • TV: ESPN
Duke Stats Insights

  • This season, the Blue Devils have a 50.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.7% higher than the 43% of shots the Razorbacks' opponents have hit.
  • Duke is 5-1 when it shoots higher than 43% from the field.
  • The Razorbacks are the 170th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Blue Devils sit at 133rd.
  • The Blue Devils average 8.7 more points per game (84) than the Razorbacks allow (75.3).
  • Duke is 4-0 when scoring more than 75.3 points.

Arkansas Stats Insights

  • The Razorbacks' 45.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.8 percentage points higher than the Blue Devils have given up to their opponents (40.4%).
  • Arkansas has compiled a 3-3 straight-up record in games it shoots over 40.4% from the field.
  • The Razorbacks are the 170th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Blue Devils sit at 222nd.
  • The Razorbacks score an average of 80.7 points per game, 16.5 more points than the 64.2 the Blue Devils give up.
  • Arkansas is 4-1 when giving up fewer than 84 points.

Duke Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home last season, Duke scored 8.7 more points per game (76.7) than it did in away games (68).
  • At home, the Blue Devils surrendered 7.6 fewer points per game (60.8) than on the road (68.4).
  • Duke sunk 7.3 three-pointers per game with a 35.1% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 0.2 more threes and 0.6% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (7.1 threes per game, 34.5% three-point percentage).

Arkansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Arkansas scored 7.4 more points per game at home (76.3) than on the road (68.9).
  • At home, the Razorbacks conceded 62.3 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 73.4.
  • Arkansas knocked down more 3-pointers at home (5.2 per game) than away (5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (32.5%) than away (30.9%).

Duke Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 Bucknell W 90-60 Cameron Indoor Stadium
11/21/2023 La Salle W 95-66 Cameron Indoor Stadium
11/24/2023 Southern Indiana W 80-62 Cameron Indoor Stadium
11/29/2023 @ Arkansas - Bud Walton Arena
12/2/2023 @ Georgia Tech - Hank McCamish Pavilion
12/9/2023 Charlotte - Cameron Indoor Stadium

Arkansas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 Stanford W 77-74 Imperial Arena
11/23/2023 Memphis L 84-79 Imperial Arena
11/24/2023 North Carolina L 87-72 Imperial Arena
11/29/2023 Duke - Bud Walton Arena
12/4/2023 Furman - Bud Walton Arena
12/9/2023 Oklahoma - BOK Center

