The No. 7 Duke Blue Devils (5-1) will attempt to extend a four-game winning stretch when they visit the Arkansas Razorbacks (4-3) at 9:15 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Bud Walton Arena. The matchup airs on ESPN.

Duke vs. Arkansas Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET
  • Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas
  • TV: ESPN
Duke Stats Insights

  • The Blue Devils make 50.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.7 percentage points higher than the Razorbacks have allowed to their opponents (43.0%).
  • Duke is 5-1 when it shoots better than 43.0% from the field.
  • The Razorbacks are the 172nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Blue Devils sit at 133rd.
  • The Blue Devils put up 84.0 points per game, 8.7 more points than the 75.3 the Razorbacks allow.
  • When Duke scores more than 75.3 points, it is 4-0.

Arkansas Stats Insights

  • The Razorbacks are shooting 45.2% from the field, 4.8% higher than the 40.4% the Blue Devils' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, Arkansas has a 3-3 record in games the team collectively shoots over 40.4% from the field.
  • The Blue Devils are the rebounding team in the country, the Razorbacks rank 190th.
  • The Razorbacks' 80.7 points per game are 16.5 more points than the 64.2 the Blue Devils give up to opponents.
  • When Arkansas allows fewer than 84.0 points, it is 4-1.

Duke Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Duke scored 76.7 points per game at home last year. On the road, it averaged 68.0 points per contest.
  • The Blue Devils allowed 60.8 points per game at home last season, compared to 68.4 away from home.
  • Duke made 7.3 threes per game with a 35.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 0.2 more threes and 0.6% points better than it averaged in road games (7.1 threes per game, 34.5% three-point percentage).

Arkansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Arkansas put up 76.3 points per game last season, 7.4 more than it averaged on the road (68.9).
  • In 2022-23, the Razorbacks allowed 11.1 fewer points per game at home (62.3) than on the road (73.4).
  • At home, Arkansas sunk 5.2 3-pointers per game last season, 0.2 more than it averaged away (5.0). Arkansas' 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (32.5%) than away (30.9%).

Duke Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 Bucknell W 90-60 Cameron Indoor Stadium
11/21/2023 La Salle W 95-66 Cameron Indoor Stadium
11/24/2023 Southern Indiana W 80-62 Cameron Indoor Stadium
11/29/2023 @ Arkansas - Bud Walton Arena
12/2/2023 @ Georgia Tech - Hank McCamish Pavilion
12/9/2023 Charlotte - Cameron Indoor Stadium

Arkansas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 Stanford W 77-74 Imperial Arena
11/23/2023 Memphis L 84-79 Imperial Arena
11/24/2023 North Carolina L 87-72 Imperial Arena
11/29/2023 Duke - Bud Walton Arena
12/4/2023 Furman - Bud Walton Arena
12/9/2023 Oklahoma - BOK Center

