How to Watch Duke vs. Arkansas on TV or Live Stream - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 3:17 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The No. 7 Duke Blue Devils (5-1) will attempt to extend a four-game winning stretch when they visit the Arkansas Razorbacks (4-3) at 9:15 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Bud Walton Arena. The matchup airs on ESPN.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Duke vs. Arkansas Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET
- Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Duke Stats Insights
- The Blue Devils make 50.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.7 percentage points higher than the Razorbacks have allowed to their opponents (43.0%).
- Duke is 5-1 when it shoots better than 43.0% from the field.
- The Razorbacks are the 172nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Blue Devils sit at 133rd.
- The Blue Devils put up 84.0 points per game, 8.7 more points than the 75.3 the Razorbacks allow.
- When Duke scores more than 75.3 points, it is 4-0.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Arkansas Stats Insights
- The Razorbacks are shooting 45.2% from the field, 4.8% higher than the 40.4% the Blue Devils' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Arkansas has a 3-3 record in games the team collectively shoots over 40.4% from the field.
- The Blue Devils are the rebounding team in the country, the Razorbacks rank 190th.
- The Razorbacks' 80.7 points per game are 16.5 more points than the 64.2 the Blue Devils give up to opponents.
- When Arkansas allows fewer than 84.0 points, it is 4-1.
Duke Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Duke scored 76.7 points per game at home last year. On the road, it averaged 68.0 points per contest.
- The Blue Devils allowed 60.8 points per game at home last season, compared to 68.4 away from home.
- Duke made 7.3 threes per game with a 35.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 0.2 more threes and 0.6% points better than it averaged in road games (7.1 threes per game, 34.5% three-point percentage).
Arkansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Arkansas put up 76.3 points per game last season, 7.4 more than it averaged on the road (68.9).
- In 2022-23, the Razorbacks allowed 11.1 fewer points per game at home (62.3) than on the road (73.4).
- At home, Arkansas sunk 5.2 3-pointers per game last season, 0.2 more than it averaged away (5.0). Arkansas' 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (32.5%) than away (30.9%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Duke Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|Bucknell
|W 90-60
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|11/21/2023
|La Salle
|W 95-66
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|11/24/2023
|Southern Indiana
|W 80-62
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|11/29/2023
|@ Arkansas
|-
|Bud Walton Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Georgia Tech
|-
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
|12/9/2023
|Charlotte
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
Arkansas Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|Stanford
|W 77-74
|Imperial Arena
|11/23/2023
|Memphis
|L 84-79
|Imperial Arena
|11/24/2023
|North Carolina
|L 87-72
|Imperial Arena
|11/29/2023
|Duke
|-
|Bud Walton Arena
|12/4/2023
|Furman
|-
|Bud Walton Arena
|12/9/2023
|Oklahoma
|-
|BOK Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.