The Davidson Wildcats (5-1) will look to build on a three-game winning run when hosting the Appalachian State Mountaineers (4-1) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at John M. Belk Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET.

Davidson Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Davidson vs. Appalachian State Scoring Comparison

  • The Mountaineers put up an average of 66.2 points per game, 9.9 more points than the 56.3 the Wildcats allow.
  • Appalachian State is 4-0 when it scores more than 56.3 points.
  • Davidson has a 5-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 66.2 points.
  • The 70.8 points per game the Wildcats record are 7.6 more points than the Mountaineers allow (63.2).
  • When Davidson scores more than 63.2 points, it is 3-1.
  • Appalachian State has a 4-1 record when allowing fewer than 70.8 points.
  • The Wildcats shoot 43.2% from the field, only 1.4% higher than the Mountaineers allow defensively.
  • The Mountaineers shoot 35.3% from the field, four% lower than the Wildcats allow.

Davidson Leaders

  • Charlise Dunn: 13.5 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 38.2 3PT% (13-for-34)
  • Millie Prior: 9.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 1.8 BLK, 50 FG%
  • Elle Sutphin: 13.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 47.1 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15)
  • Suzi-Rose Deegan: 11.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)
  • Issy Morgan: 9.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 59.4 FG%, 63.6 3PT% (7-for-11)

Davidson Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/16/2023 @ Duke W 69-62 Cameron Indoor Stadium
11/18/2023 @ Morgan State W 62-48 Talmadge L. Hill Field House
11/21/2023 Wofford W 81-51 John M. Belk Arena
11/29/2023 Appalachian State - John M. Belk Arena
12/2/2023 Longwood - John M. Belk Arena
12/5/2023 Dayton - John M. Belk Arena

