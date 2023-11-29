The Davidson Wildcats (5-1) will look to build on a three-game winning run when hosting the Appalachian State Mountaineers (4-1) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at John M. Belk Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET.

Davidson Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina

TV: ESPN+

Davidson vs. Appalachian State Scoring Comparison

The Mountaineers put up an average of 66.2 points per game, 9.9 more points than the 56.3 the Wildcats allow.

Appalachian State is 4-0 when it scores more than 56.3 points.

Davidson has a 5-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 66.2 points.

The 70.8 points per game the Wildcats record are 7.6 more points than the Mountaineers allow (63.2).

When Davidson scores more than 63.2 points, it is 3-1.

Appalachian State has a 4-1 record when allowing fewer than 70.8 points.

The Wildcats shoot 43.2% from the field, only 1.4% higher than the Mountaineers allow defensively.

The Mountaineers shoot 35.3% from the field, four% lower than the Wildcats allow.

Davidson Leaders

Charlise Dunn: 13.5 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 38.2 3PT% (13-for-34)

13.5 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 38.2 3PT% (13-for-34) Millie Prior: 9.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 1.8 BLK, 50 FG%

9.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 1.8 BLK, 50 FG% Elle Sutphin: 13.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 47.1 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15)

13.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 47.1 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15) Suzi-Rose Deegan: 11.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)

11.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24) Issy Morgan: 9.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 59.4 FG%, 63.6 3PT% (7-for-11)

Davidson Schedule