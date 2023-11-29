The Davidson Wildcats (3-3) will attempt to end a three-game road losing skid at the Charlotte 49ers (4-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Davidson vs. Charlotte Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Dale F. Halton Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina

Dale F. Halton Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

How to Watch Other A-10 Games

Davidson Stats Insights

The Wildcats have shot at a 41.8% rate from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points higher than the 38.1% shooting opponents of the 49ers have averaged.

Davidson is 3-2 when it shoots better than 38.1% from the field.

The Wildcats are the 233rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the 49ers sit at 356th.

The Wildcats' 67.8 points per game are 9.8 more points than the 58 the 49ers give up.

Davidson has put together a 3-2 record in games it scores more than 58 points.

Davidson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Davidson scored 71.4 points per game at home last season, and 70.9 on the road.

The Wildcats gave up fewer points at home (68.4 per game) than away (71.3) last season.

Beyond the arc, Davidson had a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.9%) than away (34.1%) last season. But it knocked down the same number of treys at home as away (7 per game).

Davidson Upcoming Schedule