North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cumberland County Today - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Cumberland County, North Carolina, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Cumberland County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
New Hanover High School at South View High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 29
- Location: Hope Mills, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southern Lee High School at South View High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 29
- Location: Hope Mills, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jack Britt High School at Pine Forest Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 29
- Location: Fayetteville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
