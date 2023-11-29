The Mercer Bears (2-6) will attempt to end a four-game road slide when visiting the Charlotte 49ers (4-3) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Dale F. Halton Arena, airing at 5:30 PM ET.

Charlotte Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: Dale F. Halton Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina

Dale F. Halton Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

Charlotte vs. Mercer Scoring Comparison

The Bears score just 4.2 more points per game (59.9) than the 49ers give up to opponents (55.7).

When it scores more than 55.7 points, Mercer is 2-4.

Charlotte has a 4-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 59.9 points.

The 63.6 points per game the 49ers put up are 5.8 fewer points than the Bears give up (69.4).

Charlotte is 2-0 when scoring more than 69.4 points.

Mercer is 1-1 when allowing fewer than 63.6 points.

The 49ers are making 39.7% of their shots from the field, 2.8% lower than the Bears allow to opponents (42.5%).

Charlotte Leaders

Dazia Lawrence: 16.6 PTS, 48.7 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (6-for-24)

16.6 PTS, 48.7 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (6-for-24) Tracey Hueston: 11.4 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 48.3 FG%

11.4 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 48.3 FG% Jacee Busick: 5.0 PTS, 47.8 FG%, 60.0 3PT% (9-for-15)

5.0 PTS, 47.8 FG%, 60.0 3PT% (9-for-15) Olivia Porter: 4.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.1 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (4-for-8)

4.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.1 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (4-for-8) Imani Smith: 4.0 PTS, 1.9 STL, 28.1 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19)

Charlotte Schedule