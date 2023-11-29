The Mercer Bears (2-6) will attempt to end a four-game road slide when visiting the Charlotte 49ers (4-3) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Dale F. Halton Arena, airing at 5:30 PM ET.

Charlotte Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
  • Where: Dale F. Halton Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
Charlotte vs. Mercer Scoring Comparison

  • The Bears score just 4.2 more points per game (59.9) than the 49ers give up to opponents (55.7).
  • When it scores more than 55.7 points, Mercer is 2-4.
  • Charlotte has a 4-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 59.9 points.
  • The 63.6 points per game the 49ers put up are 5.8 fewer points than the Bears give up (69.4).
  • Charlotte is 2-0 when scoring more than 69.4 points.
  • Mercer is 1-1 when allowing fewer than 63.6 points.
  • The 49ers are making 39.7% of their shots from the field, 2.8% lower than the Bears allow to opponents (42.5%).

Charlotte Leaders

  • Dazia Lawrence: 16.6 PTS, 48.7 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (6-for-24)
  • Tracey Hueston: 11.4 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 48.3 FG%
  • Jacee Busick: 5.0 PTS, 47.8 FG%, 60.0 3PT% (9-for-15)
  • Olivia Porter: 4.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.1 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (4-for-8)
  • Imani Smith: 4.0 PTS, 1.9 STL, 28.1 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19)

Charlotte Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/23/2023 Southern Illinois L 55-52 Roberto Clemente Coliseum
11/24/2023 West Virginia L 84-56 Roberto Clemente Coliseum
11/25/2023 George Washington W 50-38 Roberto Clemente Coliseum
11/29/2023 Mercer - Dale F. Halton Arena
12/2/2023 @ VCU - Stuart C. Siegel Center
12/7/2023 @ Wake Forest - Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum

