The Davidson Wildcats (2-1) meet the Charlotte 49ers (2-1) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Dale F. Halton Arena. This matchup will tip off at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Charlotte vs. Davidson Game Information

Charlotte Top Players (2022-23)

Aly Khalifa: 11.7 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

11.7 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK Brice Williams: 13.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Lu'Cye Patterson: 10.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Montre' Gipson: 7.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

7.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Igor Milicic Jr.: 7.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

Davidson Top Players (2022-23)

Foster Loyer: 16.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

16.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Sam Mennenga: 15.2 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.2 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Grant Huffman: 9.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Desmond Watson: 9.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK David Skogman: 7.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

Charlotte vs. Davidson Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Charlotte Rank Charlotte AVG Davidson AVG Davidson Rank 300th 66.9 Points Scored 69.9 212th 18th 62.6 Points Allowed 68.7 137th 351st 27.7 Rebounds 29.8 288th 354th 5.5 Off. Rebounds 6.8 309th 92nd 8.1 3pt Made 6.8 237th 179th 13.0 Assists 13.1 169th 20th 9.7 Turnovers 10.4 40th

