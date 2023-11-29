Charlotte vs. Davidson November 29 Tickets & Start Time
The Davidson Wildcats (2-1) meet the Charlotte 49ers (2-1) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Dale F. Halton Arena. This matchup will tip off at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Charlotte vs. Davidson Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 29
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Charlotte Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Charlotte Top Players (2022-23)
- Aly Khalifa: 11.7 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Brice Williams: 13.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Lu'Cye Patterson: 10.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Montre' Gipson: 7.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Igor Milicic Jr.: 7.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Davidson Top Players (2022-23)
- Foster Loyer: 16.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Sam Mennenga: 15.2 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Grant Huffman: 9.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Desmond Watson: 9.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- David Skogman: 7.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Charlotte vs. Davidson Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Charlotte Rank
|Charlotte AVG
|Davidson AVG
|Davidson Rank
|300th
|66.9
|Points Scored
|69.9
|212th
|18th
|62.6
|Points Allowed
|68.7
|137th
|351st
|27.7
|Rebounds
|29.8
|288th
|354th
|5.5
|Off. Rebounds
|6.8
|309th
|92nd
|8.1
|3pt Made
|6.8
|237th
|179th
|13.0
|Assists
|13.1
|169th
|20th
|9.7
|Turnovers
|10.4
|40th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.