The Davidson Wildcats (2-1) meet the Charlotte 49ers (2-1) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Dale F. Halton Arena. This matchup will tip off at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Charlotte vs. Davidson Game Information

Charlotte Top Players (2022-23)

  • Aly Khalifa: 11.7 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Brice Williams: 13.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Lu'Cye Patterson: 10.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Montre' Gipson: 7.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Igor Milicic Jr.: 7.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

Davidson Top Players (2022-23)

  • Foster Loyer: 16.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Sam Mennenga: 15.2 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Grant Huffman: 9.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Desmond Watson: 9.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • David Skogman: 7.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

Charlotte vs. Davidson Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Charlotte Rank Charlotte AVG Davidson AVG Davidson Rank
300th 66.9 Points Scored 69.9 212th
18th 62.6 Points Allowed 68.7 137th
351st 27.7 Rebounds 29.8 288th
354th 5.5 Off. Rebounds 6.8 309th
92nd 8.1 3pt Made 6.8 237th
179th 13.0 Assists 13.1 169th
20th 9.7 Turnovers 10.4 40th

