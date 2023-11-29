Wednesday's game features the Charlotte 49ers (4-3) and the Mercer Bears (2-6) squaring off at Dale F. Halton Arena in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 70-54 victory for heavily favored Charlotte according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 5:30 PM ET on November 29.

The 49ers won their last outing 50-38 against George Washington on Saturday.

Charlotte vs. Mercer Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Where: Dale F. Halton Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Charlotte vs. Mercer Score Prediction

Prediction: Charlotte 70, Mercer 54

Other AAC Predictions

Charlotte Schedule Analysis

As far as their best win this season, the 49ers took down the George Washington Revolutionaries on November 25 by a score of 50-38.

The 49ers have two losses versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 18th-most in the nation.

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Charlotte is 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 34th-most wins.

Charlotte 2023-24 Best Wins

50-38 over George Washington (No. 181) on November 25

67-51 at home over UNC Asheville (No. 276) on November 14

84-35 at home over Tennessee State (No. 343) on November 10

93-43 at home over Gardner-Webb (No. 348) on November 17

Charlotte Leaders

Dazia Lawrence: 16.6 PTS, 48.7 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (6-for-24)

16.6 PTS, 48.7 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (6-for-24) Tracey Hueston: 11.4 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 48.3 FG%

11.4 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 48.3 FG% Jacee Busick: 5.0 PTS, 47.8 FG%, 60.0 3PT% (9-for-15)

5.0 PTS, 47.8 FG%, 60.0 3PT% (9-for-15) Olivia Porter: 4.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.1 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (4-for-8)

4.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.1 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (4-for-8) Imani Smith: 4.0 PTS, 1.9 STL, 28.1 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19)

Charlotte Performance Insights

The 49ers average 63.6 points per game (221st in college basketball) while allowing 55.7 per contest (57th in college basketball). They have a +55 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 7.9 points per game.

