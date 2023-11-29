Wednesday's game features the Charlotte 49ers (4-2) and the Davidson Wildcats (3-3) squaring off at Dale F. Halton Arena in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 69-57 win for heavily favored Charlotte according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on November 29.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Charlotte vs. Davidson Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Dale F. Halton Arena

Charlotte vs. Davidson Score Prediction

Prediction: Charlotte 69, Davidson 57

Spread & Total Prediction for Charlotte vs. Davidson

Computer Predicted Spread: Charlotte (-11.6)

Charlotte (-11.6) Computer Predicted Total: 126.1

Charlotte has compiled a 4-1-0 record against the spread this season, while Davidson is 2-2-0. The 49ers are 1-4-0 and the Wildcats are 2-2-0 in terms of going over the point total.

Charlotte Performance Insights

The 49ers are outscoring opponents by 5.3 points per game with a +32 scoring differential overall. They put up 63.3 points per game (343rd in college basketball) and allow 58.0 per outing (eighth in college basketball).

Charlotte ranks 283rd in college basketball at 30.7 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 31.0 its opponents average.

Charlotte knocks down 4.3 three-pointers per game (347th in college basketball), 1.4 fewer than its opponents (5.7). It is shooting 28.9% from beyond the arc (305th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 27.6%.

The 49ers score 89.8 points per 100 possessions (266th in college basketball), while allowing 82.2 points per 100 possessions (59th in college basketball).

Charlotte forces 11.0 turnovers per game (269th in college basketball) while committing 10.3 (74th in college basketball play).

