The Charlotte 49ers (4-2) will be attempting to continue a four-game home winning run when squaring off against the Davidson Wildcats (3-3) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Dale F. Halton Arena. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Charlotte vs. Davidson matchup in this article.

Charlotte vs. Davidson Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Dale F. Halton Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina

ESPN+

Charlotte vs. Davidson Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Charlotte vs. Davidson Betting Trends

Charlotte has covered four times in five games with a spread this season.

49ers games have hit the over just once this season.

Davidson has won two games against the spread this year.

So far this season, two of the Wildcats games have gone over the point total.

