How to Watch Charlotte vs. Davidson on TV or Live Stream - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Davidson Wildcats (3-3) will attempt to break a three-game road losing skid at the Charlotte 49ers (4-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.
Charlotte vs. Davidson Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Dale F. Halton Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other AAC Games
Charlotte Stats Insights
- This season, the 49ers have a 44.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.2% higher than the 41.1% of shots the Wildcats' opponents have knocked down.
- In games Charlotte shoots better than 41.1% from the field, it is 2-2 overall.
- The 49ers are the 286th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats rank 233rd.
- The 63.3 points per game the 49ers put up are the same as the Wildcats allow.
- Charlotte has a 1-1 record when scoring more than 66.0 points.
Charlotte Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In home games last season, Charlotte put up 5.7 more points per game (70.3) than it did when playing on the road (64.6).
- The 49ers allowed 61.4 points per game last season at home, which was 4.3 fewer points than they allowed in away games (65.7).
- Looking at three-pointers, Charlotte performed worse in home games last year, sinking 8.1 threes per game with a 38.5% three-point percentage, compared to 8.9 per game with a 39.2% percentage when playing on the road.
Charlotte Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|George Mason
|W 54-49
|Flagler Gymnasium
|11/20/2023
|UCF
|L 74-71
|Flagler Gymnasium
|11/25/2023
|Georgia State
|W 65-57
|Dale F. Halton Arena
|11/29/2023
|Davidson
|-
|Dale F. Halton Arena
|12/5/2023
|Stetson
|-
|Dale F. Halton Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Duke
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
