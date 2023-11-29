The Davidson Wildcats (3-3) will attempt to break a three-game road losing skid at the Charlotte 49ers (4-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Charlotte vs. Davidson Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Dale F. Halton Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina

Dale F. Halton Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

Charlotte Stats Insights

This season, the 49ers have a 44.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.2% higher than the 41.1% of shots the Wildcats' opponents have knocked down.

In games Charlotte shoots better than 41.1% from the field, it is 2-2 overall.

The 49ers are the 286th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats rank 233rd.

The 63.3 points per game the 49ers put up are the same as the Wildcats allow.

Charlotte has a 1-1 record when scoring more than 66.0 points.

Charlotte Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In home games last season, Charlotte put up 5.7 more points per game (70.3) than it did when playing on the road (64.6).

The 49ers allowed 61.4 points per game last season at home, which was 4.3 fewer points than they allowed in away games (65.7).

Looking at three-pointers, Charlotte performed worse in home games last year, sinking 8.1 threes per game with a 38.5% three-point percentage, compared to 8.9 per game with a 39.2% percentage when playing on the road.

Charlotte Upcoming Schedule