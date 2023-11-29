The Jacksonville Dolphins (4-2) are 6.5-point favorites as they try to build on a three-game home winning streak when they take on the Campbell Fighting Camels (2-4) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Swisher Gymnasium. The contest airs at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The over/under is set at 129.5 for the matchup.

Campbell vs. Jacksonville Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023

6:00 PM ET

ESPN+

Jacksonville, Florida

Swisher Gymnasium

Favorite Spread Over/Under Jacksonville -6.5 129.5

Fighting Camels Betting Records & Stats

Campbell and its opponents have combined to score more than 129.5 points twice this season.

The average total for Campbell's games this season is 125.2 points, 4.3 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Campbell is 3-3-0 against the spread this season.

Campbell was defeated in both of the games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Fighting Camels have not won as an underdog of +200 or more on the moneyline this season in two such games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Campbell has a 33.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Campbell vs. Jacksonville Over/Under Stats

Games Over 129.5 % of Games Over 129.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Jacksonville 4 100% 79.2 139.4 75.8 140.8 135 Campbell 2 33.3% 60.2 139.4 65.0 140.8 130.2

Additional Campbell Insights & Trends

The Fighting Camels score an average of 60.2 points per game, 15.6 fewer points than the 75.8 the Dolphins give up.

Campbell vs. Jacksonville Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Jacksonville 2-2-0 1-0 3-1-0 Campbell 3-3-0 1-1 2-4-0

Campbell vs. Jacksonville Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Jacksonville Campbell 7-6 Home Record 8-6 6-10 Away Record 4-10 3-6-0 Home ATS Record 5-6-0 6-9-0 Away ATS Record 9-4-0 66.0 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69.4 61.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.1 4-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-5-0 8-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-4-0

